HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMC bans digging of new roads in Mumbai

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
22:56
image
No newly paved road in Mumbai can be dug, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered on Wednesday and directed civic officials to finish all road concretisation work in the city before May 31.

In a release, BMC said the civic commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani recently issued strict directives concerning the roads.

Once a road is constructed, no digging and trenching would be allowed on it, said the corporation. Instructions have also been issued not to dig any new road for concretisation, it said.

As per the release, the civic body has issued work orders for cement concretisation of 324 km (698 roads) in the island city and 377 km (1,420 roads) in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai.

BMC said it has targeted to complete 75 per cent of concretisation works in the first phase.

"To avoid any inconvenience to citizens, excavation of new roads has been prohibited after February 22. All (ongoing) road works and related works will have to be completed by May 31," the release stated.

Sources said the civic body took the step after receiving several complaints from citizens and activists about new roads being dug in the city.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US SC junks plea to freeze foreign aid in 5-4 ruling
LIVE! US SC junks plea to freeze foreign aid in 5-4 ruling

Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?
Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?

'There is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country.'

Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA
Fadnavis vows to jail Azmi as Akhilesh backs his MLA

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, will be '100 per cent' put in jail, Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the legislative council.

Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded
Air India fires trainer pilot, 10 others grounded

Air India has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses during simulator training. Ten pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation. The action follows a...

CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India
CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India

IMAGES from the Champions Trophy second Semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD