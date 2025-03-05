HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Are you comfortable with Musk poking into your info?'

Wed, 05 March 2025
Newly elected Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is delivering her party's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, as Democrats work to define the party's future following tough losses.

She criticized Elon Musk during her rebuttal to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, acknowledging while the country needs "a more efficient government,' it doesn't need to be as chaotic as the DOGE-led cuts to the government have been, reports CNN.

"While we're on the subject of Elon Musk, is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?' the junior Michigan senator said. "No oversight, no protections against cyber attack, no guardrails on what they do with your private data."

Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

Trump said his administration also dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments that were portrayed as racist for using writing tests, physical exams, and credit checks in their hiring processes.

Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

