'Are you comfortable with Musk poking into your info?'

She criticized Elon Musk during her rebuttal to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, acknowledging while the country needs "a more efficient government,' it doesn't need to be as chaotic as the DOGE-led cuts to the government have been, reports CNN.





"While we're on the subject of Elon Musk, is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?' the junior Michigan senator said. "No oversight, no protections against cyber attack, no guardrails on what they do with your private data."

Newly elected Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is delivering her party's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, as Democrats work to define the party's future following tough losses.