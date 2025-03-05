America is back, says Trump in 1st US Congress address

08:31

United States President Donald Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress to give an account of his second term since assuming power on January 20.





Trump began his joint address to Congress with 'America is back'.





The President listed his executive orders since returning to power, from the gender policy to eliminating critical race theory, calling it 'very successful'.





He took credit for "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updated Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office.