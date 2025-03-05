HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Wed, 05 March 2025
Share:
12:27
image
Maharashtra assembly suspends SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi from House membership till end of ongoing budget session. 

Yesterday, the Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said, "My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men -- but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement. This issue is being made a political issue, and I think that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly because of this is causing harm to the people of Maharashtra."

A zero FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly
LIVE! Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Russia ready for peace, Ukraine for negotiation: Trump
Russia ready for peace, Ukraine for negotiation: Trump

"... It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides," Trump said.

Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter
Kannada actress arrested with 15 kg gold is DGP's daughter

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. Authorities suspect she may have attempted to use her connections to bypass customs checks. Officials are investigating...

Why did Trump thank Pakistan?
Why did Trump thank Pakistan?

In his address to the joint session of Congress, Trump recalled the 13 American service members killed during a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, terming the withdrawal under the...

Man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note
Man kills self, accuses wife of harassment in suicide note

In the note, Gaurav held his wife Priya and her family responsible for his death, stating he had suffered injustice and was taking his life due to their harassment, Singh claimed.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD