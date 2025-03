11:47







Read the full report on CNN here. On tariffs, government cuts and foreign affairs, Trump has taken dramatic steps that have left Democrats fuming and even some Republicans skeptical, while foreign capitals have scrambled to respond. His task Tuesday was to say why.

President Donald Trump's first address to Congress since returning to power was both a victory lap following a consequential first 43 days in office and an attempt to justify what he's done to an American public that may still be digesting his rapid-pace changes.