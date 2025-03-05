263 illegal rat-hole coal mines detected in central Assam: Minister

19:02

The Assam government on Wednesday said that at least 263 illegal rat-hole coal mines have been detected in the central part of the state under the jurisdiction of two autonomous councils.





The government also informed the assembly that it has seized over 25,630 tonnes of illegal coal in the last three years.





In a written reply to a query from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai said that 248 rat-hole mines have been found in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), comprising Dima Hasao district.





In Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, comprising East Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, 15 such rat-hole mines have been found, he added.





The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole mining in 2014.





However, coal is still extracted through this dangerous method in the Northeast.





Rai further said that coal is extracted in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts as well, but did not share details of rat-hole mining in those areas.





At least nine labourers were trapped inside the illegal 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in Umrangso area on January 6 after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.





Partially decomposed bodies of all miners were retrieved after several days from the rat-hole mine. Rai, in a reply to a separate query from All India United Democratic Front MLA Ashraful Hussain, said that the government has seized 25,631.98 tonnes of illegally mined and transported coal from different parts of the state in the last three years.





"The process of auctioning the coal through a legal system is underway... We have taken steps to prevent illegal coal mining in the state. A monitoring committee was also formed under the leadership of the DGP to check such illegal activities," he added. -- PTI