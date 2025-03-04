HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump: I gave Russia nothing but...

Tue, 04 March 2025
09:18
image
President Donald Trump said under his administration Russia "got nothing except grief" and criticised past US Presidents for their handling of Moscow's 'expansionist' actions when Russia "got" Georgia and a big submarine base and "even tried to get the whole Ukraine".

During an investment announcement, Trump contrasted his approach to Russia with that of previous US presidents. He claimed that under President George W Bush, Russia gained control of Georgia, and under President Barack Obama, Russia secured a significant submarine base and land for its military. 

He criticized former President Joe Biden's handling of the situation, suggesting that under Biden, Russia attempted to take control of all of Ukraine.

"Under President Bush, Russia got Georgia. Under President Obama, they got a nice big submarine base, a nice big chunk of land where they have their submarines. Under President Trump, they got nothing and under President Biden, they tried to get the whole thing. They tried to get the whole Ukraine. If I didn't get in here, they would have gotten the whole thing," Trump said.

Trump added, "I gave Russia nothing except grief. We have to make a deal because there are a lot of people being killed that shouldn't be killed. But remember, Trump gave them nothing and the other presidents gave them a lot. They gave him everything." 

Further, Trump suggested that reaching a deal between Russia and Ukraine should be possible if all relevant parties, including European nations, are willing to negotiate. 

"It takes two to tango, and if you are going to have to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine, you are going to have to have the assent and the consent from the European nations," he said, stressing the importance of getting everyone involved to make the deal. He further stated that such a deal could be reached "very fast," and added that if any party is unwilling to negotiate, they may not remain in power for long. 

"Maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long," Trump remarked.

"Because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal. They have suffered more than anybody else," he added. Earlier, Trump shared a post on Truth Social, saying, "Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine --BY FAR!." -- ANI

