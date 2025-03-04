Southern hemisphere's biggest temple to open in...

15:49

The BAPs temple in Abu Dhabi





Envisaged as a place of religion and a hub of culture and dialogue, the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex temple is also testament to the resilience of the South African Indian community, which has overcome the adversities of indentured labour and apartheid.





Built over 37,000 square metres in Johannesburg's Northriding locality, it includes a traditional Hindu temple as well as a cultural complex spread across 32,000 square meters.





The temple is expected to boost tourism as well as the local economy once it is fully open.





The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a globally renowned socio-spiritual organisation, turned its focus to South Africa after a similar complex in Abu Dhabi that opened in February last year. "In Abu Dhabi we have taken much inspiration from the local culture and its history. Similarly, the rich vibrancy, the tapestry of African art and culture will be side by side with the rich heritage of Hinduism and Indian culture which Indian migrants have brought here," BAPS South Africa spokesperson Hemang Desai told PTI.





"It will also be a great tourist attraction in Johannesburg to stimulate the local economy. Actually we were ready to go with the construction much before but with the onset of Covid work was put on hold," said Desai. The dedication ceremony of the cultural complex was held last month and now the focus is on the second phase -- the traditional temple.





The complex is envisioned as a hub for multicultural exchange, interreligious dialogue, and the community and humanitarian initiatives spearheaded by BAPS in South Africa.

Blending the landscapes, art and heritage of Africa and India in its design, the sprawling BAPS Hindu temple, the largest in the southern hemisphere, will open its doors by 2027 with work on the first phase almost over.