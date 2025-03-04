HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Set up institution to teach Tamil in northern states: Stalin tells Centre

Tue, 04 March 2025
11:29
Targeting the BJP-led Centre over alleged Hindi imposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday wondered why the union government has not facilitated setting up of an institution to teach Tamil or other south Indian languages to people of states in north India.

Writing to party workers as part of his series on the theme of "all-time opposition to Hindi imposition" Stalin said, Google Translate, Chat GPT and Artificial Intelligence help people overcome language issues and it would be beneficial for students to learn only necessary technology and imposing a language shall only be a burden to them. 

The DMK chief said Gandhiji believed that people of southern states learning Hindi and those in northern states learning one of the southern languages would pave the way for national unity and the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was founded to fulfil the wish of Father of the nation.

"Gandhi himself had taken part in programmes in the sabha's headquarters in Chennai. Now, the sabha is operational across southern states with 6,000 centres," Stalin said. 

Further, the chief minister, refraining from specifically naming anyone, posed whether an organisation like "Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabha or Dravida Basha Sabha" was established in north India to facilitate people of northern states to learn one of the languages of southern states. -- PTI

