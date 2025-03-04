HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Sarpanch extortion meet occurred at Munde's bungalow'

Tue, 04 March 2025
Share:
16:06
Dhananjay Munde resigned today
Dhananjay Munde resigned today
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Tuesday said Dhananjay Munde will have to explain about a meeting that took place at his official residence allegedly about extortion in connection to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. 

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. 

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Dhas alleged that a meeting took place at Munde's 'Satpura' bungalow about extortion, and he has to give an explanation about this. 

"Irrespective of whether Munde remains a minister, he has to answer if a meeting took place about the extortion at 'Satpura' bungalow," the BJP leader said. He further claimed that state Minister Pankaja Munde, Dhananjay Munde's cousin, had said in Sawargaon that the NCP leader completely depended on Walmik Karad. 

"In that case, how could the murder of the sarpanch have taken place without Munde's knowledge?" Dhas questioned. 

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district. The opposition intensified its demand for Munde's resignation after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder. PTI

TOP STORIES

CT 2025 Updates: Jadeja strikes again!
CT 2025 Updates: Jadeja strikes again!

Chakravarthy Vs Head: Ashwin's Prediction Spot On
Chakravarthy Vs Head: Ashwin's Prediction Spot On

Ravichandran Ashwin's tactical foresight proved spot on as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head early in India's Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia.

LIVE! 'Sarpanch extortion meet occurred at Munde's bungalow'
LIVE! 'Sarpanch extortion meet occurred at Munde's bungalow'

WB triple murder: Husband of one of deceased women held
WB triple murder: Husband of one of deceased women held

The case came to light on February 19, when the brothers crashed their car into a pillar along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in what appeared to be an attempt to end their lives.

UP speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly
UP speaker slams MLA for spitting pan masala in assembly

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member has spit pan masala in the House.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD