Rupee gains 13 paise to settle at 87.19 against US dollar

Tue, 04 March 2025
20:37
The rupee rebounded from initial losses and settled with a gain of 13 paise at 87.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of a weak American currency index and a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the gain in the local currency was capped due to a weak tone in the domestic equity markets and continued withdrawal of foreign capital.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility. It opened at 87.38 and touched the intraday low of 84.40 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 87.19 against the dollar, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous closing level.

On Monday, the rupee settled with a gain of 5 paise at 87.32 against the US dollar.  -- PTI

