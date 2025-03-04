Ready to work under Trump's leadership: Zelenskyy

21:56

Days after his tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his country's commitment to achieving lasting peace and expressed willingness to 'work under Trump's leadership'.





In a post on X, Zelenskyy outlined initial steps toward peace, including the release of prisoners and a mutual truce in the sky and sea, provided Russia reciprocates.





'We want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree on a strong final deal,' he stated.





Reflecting on his recent visit to Washington, DC, Zelenskyy noted that his White House meeting on Friday did not proceed as expected, calling it 'regrettable' and urging corrective steps.





He also affirmed Ukraine's readiness to sign an agreement on minerals and security at any time and in any format, seeing it as a crucial step toward stronger security guarantees.





'I truly hope it will work effectively,' he added.





Zelenskyy's remarks signal Ukraine's intent to accelerate diplomatic efforts and seek firm commitments from the Trump administration in its ongoing conflict with Russia. -- Agencies