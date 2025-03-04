HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready to work under Trump's leadership: Zelenskyy

Tue, 04 March 2025
Days after his tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his country's commitment to achieving lasting peace and expressed willingness to 'work under Trump's leadership'.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy outlined initial steps toward peace, including the release of prisoners and a mutual truce in the sky and sea, provided Russia reciprocates.

'We want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree on a strong final deal,' he stated.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Washington, DC, Zelenskyy noted that his White House meeting on Friday did not proceed as expected, calling it 'regrettable' and urging corrective steps.

He also affirmed Ukraine's readiness to sign an agreement on minerals and security at any time and in any format, seeing it as a crucial step toward stronger security guarantees.

'I truly hope it will work effectively,' he added.

Zelenskyy's remarks signal Ukraine's intent to accelerate diplomatic efforts and seek firm commitments from the Trump administration in its ongoing conflict with Russia.   -- Agencies

Kohli stars as India march into Champions Trophy final

Virat Kohli top-scored with a fluent 84 as India overpowered Australia by five wickets to storm into the ICC Champions Trophy final, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

LIVE! Ready to work under Trump's leadership: Zelenskyy

Abu Azmi retracts Aurangzeb remark after massive uproar
Abu Azmi retracts Aurangzeb remark after massive uproar

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi's remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sparked outrage in the Maharashtra legislature, leading to calls for his suspension and accusations of treason. The issue, which was politicized by both the...

AgustaWestland: Michel to walk out of jail after 6 yrs
AgustaWestland: Michel to walk out of jail after 6 yrs

The Delhi high court granted bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case on Tuesday. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while granting the reprieve to James, said it was an...

Punjab govt cracks down on farmers ahead of protest
Punjab govt cracks down on farmers ahead of protest

Ahead of their planned protest in Chandigarh on March 5, several Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders were detained in early morning raids at their residences on Tuesday and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann denounced the agitating farmer...

