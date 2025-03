00:17





"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed with the need for aspiration of abundant secretions. In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father has always remained vigilant, oriented and collaborative. The prognosis remains reserved."

''Today, the Holy Father presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Vatican stated about Pope Francis' condition.