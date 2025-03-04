HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along border in Punjab

Tue, 04 March 2025
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, the second such incident in the state in less than a week.
   
The intruder "surreptitiously" crossed the IB in the morning hours and started approaching towards the border fence taking advantage of undulating ground and wheat crops in the area near Kotrazda village in Amritsar district, as per a BSF spokesperson.
 
BSF personnel challenged the intruder but he did not stop and started running towards the border fence. Noticing his aggressive gesture, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder in self-defence and neutralised him on the spot, the spokesperson said.
 
In a similar incident, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF on February 26 along the border at Pathankot in Punjab.
 
The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289-km India-Pakistan IB that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along the western flank of the country. -- PTI 

