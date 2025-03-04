New Chief Makes A New Beginning At Sebi

09:08





Sources present at the Sebi headquarters revealed that Pandey individually met with several employees, prioritising junior officials, to understand their concerns and provide reassurance.





"It's heartening to see the chairman address employees on his first full day, discussing concerns around targets and KRAs," said a source privy to the development. Pandey's proactive approach comes at a time when Sebi is grappling with high employee attrition rates, raising concerns over the market watchdog's work culture.







-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard Last year, employees staged silent protests over HR-related issues, submitting a letter to the finance ministry and made a list of demands to Sebi for monetary and non-monetary benefits. Employees had also raised concerns with Pandey -- who served as India's revenue secretary before his move to Sebi -- around KRAs charted out at the beginning of the year and monthly targets monitored during performance reviews.

