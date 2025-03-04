HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New Chief Makes A New Beginning At Sebi

Tue, 04 March 2025
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the newly appointed chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), hit the ground running on his first day on Monday by meeting employees to address their concerns over morale, targets, and key responsibility areas (KRAs). 

Sources present at the Sebi headquarters revealed that Pandey individually met with several employees, prioritising junior officials, to understand their concerns and provide reassurance.

"It's heartening to see the chairman address employees on his first full day, discussing concerns around targets and KRAs," said a source privy to the development. Pandey's proactive approach comes at a time when Sebi is grappling with high employee attrition rates, raising concerns over the market watchdog's work culture.  

Last year, employees staged silent protests over HR-related issues, submitting a letter to the finance ministry and made a list of demands to Sebi for monetary and non-monetary benefits. Employees had also raised concerns with Pandey -- who served as India's revenue secretary before his move to Sebi -- around KRAs charted out at the beginning of the year and monthly targets monitored during performance reviews. 

-- Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

