Munde resignation not enough, dismiss govt: Thackeray

Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Munde submitted his resignation earlier today, which was accepted by Fadnavis who forwarded it to the Governor for further action. The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder case of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.





Addressing mediapersons in Mumbai, Thackeray said, "Mere resignation is not enough. This government should be dismissed. In the past two and a half, three years, law and order in Maharashtra has deteriorated. Sometimes a woman is raped ... what kind of law and order and system is this? If no action is taken and the government is not dismissed, then who would like to invest in Maharashtra? Neither women nor men are safe in this State. This is a matter of all residents of the State and not just one person." -- ANI

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that the resignation of Dhananjay Munde as Maharashtra Minister is not enough and that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government should be dismissed claiming that the law and order has deteriorated in the state over the past few years.