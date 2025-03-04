HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Munde resignation not enough, dismiss govt: Thackeray

Tue, 04 March 2025
Share:
13:08
image
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that the resignation of Dhananjay Munde as Maharashtra Minister is not enough and that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government should be dismissed claiming that the law and order has deteriorated in the state over the past few years.

Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA, Munde submitted his resignation earlier today, which was accepted by Fadnavis who forwarded it to the Governor for further action. The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder case of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Addressing mediapersons in Mumbai, Thackeray said, "Mere resignation is not enough. This government should be dismissed. In the past two and a half, three years, law and order in Maharashtra has deteriorated. Sometimes a woman is raped ... what kind of law and order and system is this? If no action is taken and the government is not dismissed, then who would like to invest in Maharashtra? Neither women nor men are safe in this State. This is a matter of all residents of the State and not just one person." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Munde resignation not enough, dismiss govt: Thackeray
LIVE! Munde resignation not enough, dismiss govt: Thackeray

Listened to...: Dhananjay Munde on his resignation
Listened to...: Dhananjay Munde on his resignation

The opposition's demand for Munde's resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.

Police starts probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark
Police starts probe against Abu Azmi over Aurangzeb remark

Azmi said during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

History In Minutes: When Europe Invaded Russia
History In Minutes: When Europe Invaded Russia

Syed Firdaus Ashraf marches through time to trace the bitter history between Russia and its West European neighbours.

CT Semis: Should India Play Chakravarthy?
CT Semis: Should India Play Chakravarthy?

Except in the IPL, the Australians have not had a good look at Varun Chakravarthy's bowling and that could spell trouble for Steve Smith and Co.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD