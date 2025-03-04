Modi visits Anant Ambani's Vantara

11:16





Vantara is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals. PM explored various facilities at the centre. PM also visited the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities which are equipped with MRI, CT scans, ICUs among others, and also house multiple departments including Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, Internal Medicine etc.





PM also played with and fed various species including Asiatic Lion cubs, White Lion cub, Clouded Leopard cub which is a rare and endangered species, Caracal cub among others.





He was accompanied by Anant Ambani, who is the brain behind this project.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and visited the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre, Vantara in Gujarat.