HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man addicted to gaming smashes parents, sister's heads

Tue, 04 March 2025
Share:
12:31
Representational image
Representational image
A 21-year-old college student killed his parents and sister using stones in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning as they were opposed to his addiction to online games, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place at Jayabada Sethi Sahi under the Jagatsinghpur Police Station area around 3 am as the student used stones or any other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister, Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that accused Surjyakant Sethy was annoyed with his parents and sister for "opposing him playing online games on his mobile phone," Jagatsinghpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Prabhas Sahu said. 

The deceased were identified as Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and daughter Rosalin (25). 

"After the incident, Surjyakant Sethy hid near the village, and later he was arrested," the SP said. 

Udgata said the youth was suspected to have a mental problem. Local MLA Amarendra Das said that the family members had once come to him over some land dispute. Villagers claimed that Surjyakant admitted to them that he killed his parents. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump hints Zelenskyy 'won't be around very long'
LIVE! Trump hints Zelenskyy 'won't be around very long'

Listened to...: Dhananjay Munde on his resignation
Listened to...: Dhananjay Munde on his resignation

The opposition's demand for Munde's resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.

History In Minutes: When Europe Invaded Russia
History In Minutes: When Europe Invaded Russia

Syed Firdaus Ashraf marches through time to trace the bitter history between Russia and its West European neighbours.

Man sets teenage girl on fire after mother's rebuke
Man sets teenage girl on fire after mother's rebuke

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a man allegedly set her ablaze in Mumbai's Andheri area. The victim and the accused, who were friends, had recently been asked by the victim's mother to stop seeing each other. Police are...

CT Semis: Should India Play Chakravarthy?
CT Semis: Should India Play Chakravarthy?

Except in the IPL, the Australians have not had a good look at Varun Chakravarthy's bowling and that could spell trouble for Steve Smith and Co.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD