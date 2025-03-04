I made your father: Nitish tells Tejashwi Yadav

16:55





Amid a huge uproar by the Opposition, Nitish Kumar continued, "You don't know anything. When Lalu Yadav was opposing the separation of Extremely Backward Classes and Backward Classes in Bihar. I said it was wrong, and I opposed him at that time."

During a verbal exchange with RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar says, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him."