I made your father: Nitish tells Tejashwi Yadav

Tue, 04 March 2025
During a verbal exchange with RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar says, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him." 

Amid a huge uproar by the Opposition, Nitish Kumar continued, "You don't know anything. When Lalu Yadav was opposing the separation of Extremely Backward Classes and Backward Classes in Bihar. I said it was wrong, and I opposed him at that time."

Ravichandran Ashwin's tactical foresight proved spot on as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head early in India's Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia.

The case came to light on February 19, when the brothers crashed their car into a pillar along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in what appeared to be an attempt to end their lives.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Mahana said he came to know that a member has spit pan masala in the House.

