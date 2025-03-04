HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
How Demi Moore took Oscar loss in her stride one fry at a time

Tue, 04 March 2025
15:05
Actor Demi Moore failed to win the Best Actress trophy at the recent Academy Awards but that did not deter her from mission out on the chance to celebrate Oscar night. After the prestigious ceremony, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alongside her three daughters - Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis - in a gold halter dress. 

But Moore's real party began when following the afterparty, she slipped into her comfy clothes and gorged on trays filled with French fries, as per People. Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared a photo of the Oscar nominee posing with her beloved dog Pilaf and two massive trays of French fries after the Academy Awards. "My winner," she captioned the post.

