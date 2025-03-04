Govt slaps Reliance with $2.81 billion notice

13:18





This follows the Delhi High Court's decision on February 14, overturning an international arbitration tribunal ruling that held the duo not responsible for paying any compensation for the gas they produced and sold which had allegedly migrated from adjoining fields.





"Consequent upon the Division Bench judgment, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has raised a demand of USD 2.81 billion on the PSC contractors namely Reliance Industries Ltd, BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and NIKO (NECO) Ltd," Reliance said in a stock exchange filing. Originally, Reliance held 60 per cent interest in Krishna Godavari basin deep-sea block KG-DWN-98/3 or KG-D6 while BP had 30 per cent and Canadian firm Niko held the remaining 10 per cent.





Subsequently, Reliance and BP took over Niko's interest in the production sharing contract (PSC) and now hold 66.66 per cent and 33.33 per cent, respectively. The government had in 2016 sought USD 1.55 billion from Reliance and its partners for the quantum of gas that had migrated to its block KG-D6 from adjoining fields of ONGC. Reliance contested the claims before an arbitral tribunal which in July 2018 upheld that it was not obliged to pay any compensation. -- PTI

