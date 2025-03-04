Doomsday scenario: Trump tariffs bewitch markets

10:12





The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,011.05, marking a decline of 108.25 points (-0.49 per cent), while the BSE Sensex started the session at 72,817.34, down by 268.60 points (-0.37 per cent).Market sentiment remained weak as investors assessed the impact of global economic headwinds and sectoral pressures.

Indian stock markets witnessed a continued selling spree on Tuesday as both benchmark indices opened in the red, reacting to global concerns over slowing economic growth in the US and the impact of new tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump.