Doomsday scenario: Trump tariffs bewitch markets

Tue, 04 March 2025
10:12
Indian stock markets witnessed a continued selling spree on Tuesday as both benchmark indices opened in the red, reacting to global concerns over slowing economic growth in the US and the impact of new tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,011.05, marking a decline of 108.25 points (-0.49 per cent), while the BSE Sensex started the session at 72,817.34, down by 268.60 points (-0.37 per cent).Market sentiment remained weak as investors assessed the impact of global economic headwinds and sectoral pressures.

LIVE! Doomsday scenario: Trump tariffs bewitch markets

Sarpanch murder: Fadnavis asks Munde to resign as minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked state minister Dhananjay Munde to resign, against the backdrop of his close aide Walmik Karad being named as an accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case. The sources said...

Woman raped after being forced to get intimate with cousin

The shocking incident occurred on Saturday night when the woman and her cousin were sitting together at a secluded spot near their home in Shirur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district, he said, adding the accused have been arrested.

Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after White House clash

The order also pauses "hundreds of millions of dollars in aid through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides funds that Kyiv can use only to buy new military hardware directly from US defence companies."

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides

What is pushing students to take this extreme step?

