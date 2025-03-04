HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab for 10-day Vipassana

Tue, 04 March 2025
20:36
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached Punjab's Hoshiarpur for a 10-day Vipassana session which will start from Wednesday. 

Along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister arrived at the Forest Rest House in Chohal, about 14 kilometers from Hoshiarpur.

He joins a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC), located in village Anandgarh, around 11 km from Hoshiarpur, party sources said.

Kejriwal has been practising Vipassana and has been to several places, including Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot near Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, and Bengaluru in the past to practice the ancient meditation system.

This is the second time Kejriwal has come to Anandgarh for Vipassana meditation.

Earlier, he attended a similar course at the centre from December 21 to December 30, 2023.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique focused on self-transformation through self-observation.

Kejriwal, who lost the election from New Delhi seat in February 5 assembly polls, has kept himself confined to party related activities without making any public appearances.

The AAP that ruled Delhi from 2015 to 2024 on the back of massive mandates, managed to win just 22 of the 70 assembly seats in the latest election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ended the dominance of the Kejriwal-led party winning 48 seats.

Several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain, and Somnath Bharti, lost.   -- PTI

