Abu Azmi defends remarks on Aurangzeb: 34% Hindus...

Tue, 04 March 2025
11:51
image
Members of the ruling Mahayuti on Tuesday demanded suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi from the Maharashtra assembly for eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Abu Azmi had stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator and the tussle with Shambhaji Maharaj was a political battle.

Abu Azmi defended his remarks and said, "The kings back then used to have struggle for power and property, but it was nothing religious. He (Aurangzeb) ruled for 52 years, and if he was really converting Hindus into Muslims -- imagine the number of Hindus that would have converted... If Aurangzeb had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques... had he been against Hindus, 34% of Hindus would not have been with him, and his advisors would not have been Hindus... There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it. This country will run by the Constitution, and I haven't said a word against Hindu brothers." 

The uproar over the issue led to House being adjourned twice. Soon after the House proceedings began, the ruling alliance members claimed Azmi was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and brutally killed him. 

Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) demanded that Azmi be booked for treason and suspended from the assembly for the budget session. Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil also demanded action against Azmi. 

Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) demanded that Aurangzeb's grave be demolished. 

Sensing the belligerent mood of the members, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Later, when the House reassembled, Industries Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) reiterated the demand that Azmi be suspended from the House and be booked for treason. 

"We cannot tolerate praise of a person who harassed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tortured his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said. Amid the uproar, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Bhaskar Jadhav described what was going on in the House as "drama". Following the din, the speaker again adjourned the House for 30 minutes. -- ANI

