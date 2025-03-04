8,000 state-run schools in Jharkhand functioning with one teacher each

13:59

"We are running a campaign on the lines of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in the respective areas so that students could be brought back," he said. The minister said the recruitment of 26,000 assistant teachers is under process. PTI

As many as 7,930 state-run schools in Jharkhand are functioning with a single teacher each, Education Minister Ramdas Soren said on Tuesday. In a written response to a question by BJP MLA Raj Sinha in the assembly on the crisis of teachers, he said 3.81 lakh students are enrolled in these single-teacher schools. Later, speaking in the House, Soren said that 103 schools are functioning without any students, and 17 teachers work in them.