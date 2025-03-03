HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Zelenskyy posts 'gratitude' message after Oval spat

Mon, 03 March 2025
10:18
image

Days after a spat with United President Donald Trump in the White House, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy posted a video message on Monday expressing his gratitude to the US and asserting that the key to put an end to the war are security guarantees.

In the video, Zelenskyy addressed the people of his country and said that they "understand the importance of the United States" and are grateful for all the support they have received from the US.

"Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we've received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven't felt gratitude. It's gratitude for the preservation of our independence our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us and for their own security," he said after attending a key summit on the Russia-Ukraine war in London.

"Everyone is united on the main issue - for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe - the entire continent, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Turkey," he added.

However, he maintained his position that there is a need for security guarantees to end the war. "What we need is peace, not endless war. And thats why we say security guarantees are the key to this," he said.

