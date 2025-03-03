HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump flays Zelenskyy for Russian war remarks

Mon, 03 March 2025
23:42
President Donald Trump flayed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday for suggesting that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine is still likely 'very, very far away,' according to a report by Associated Press.  

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!' the report quoted Trump as saying in a post on his Truth Social platform. 

"I think our relationship (with the US) will continue, because it's more than an occasional relationship," Zelenskyy said, referring to Washington's support for the past three years of war. 

