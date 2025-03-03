TMC MP backs Shama Mohamed's 'fat' Rohit remark

15:23

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed deleted her post





Mohamed had said that Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls in India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand yesterday, "shouldn't even be in the team."





After a backlash, Congress distanced itself from Mohamed's initial comments stating it does not reflect the party's position and asked to delete her X posts on the Indian skipper.





TMC's Saugata Roy speaking with ANI said that he agreed with Mohamed over her concerns stating that "Rohit Sharma shouldn't even be in the team." "I agree, this is not about politics, this is about cricket. How many days will Rohit Sharma be given a pass? Scoring a century once in two years and getting out quickly in other matches don't justify his place in the team. He should not remain an authority in the team. The Congress leader is correct in saying this. Even about his weight, there's concern. Yes, he is overweight, but people don't seem to care," Saugata Roy said.





Further, he added, "If we talk about a fit and capable captain, there are many new players performing well. If fitness is the issue, someone like Bumrah, if he were fit, could be a great captain. Even Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain. But Rohit Sharma should not have a place in the team." Roy stated that players like Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer could be potential captains.





Shama Mohamed in her post on X, which she subsequently deleted, said that the Indian cricket team's captain needs to "lose weight," and called him the country's "most unimpressive captain."





The Congress leader defended her remarks "It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..."





The BJP doubled down on her remarks and said the post ignited criticism from the BJP, with Shehzad Poonawalla attacking the Congress party.





"Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" Poonawalla posted on X. BJP leader Radhika Khera said that is the Congress party that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? -- ANI

