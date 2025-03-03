HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The winners take it home at the Oscars

Mon, 03 March 2025
The full list
If you've just joined us: The 97th Academy Awards were held on March 3 in Los Angeles, Hollywood, California. 'Anora' has emerged as the night's big winner, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award. 

The film, directed by Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards, triumphing over a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave. 

Walter Salles' directorial 'I'm Still Here' won the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking the first time that a Brazilian entry has won in the category.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess how many people Ranveer Allahbadia employs?

SC allows Allahbadia to resume his show with conditions

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.

Manmohan Singh nearly solved Kashmir problem: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that India and Pakistan came closer to resolving the Kashmir issue during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. He added that he does not expect a return to that situation in his...

'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed

In December 2021, the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a...

Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse

Renowned urologist George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, police said on Monday. He was 75.

