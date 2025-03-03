The winners take it home at the Oscars

17:00

The full list





The film, directed by Sean Baker, also won awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Adrien Brody took home the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards, triumphing over a talented group of nominees, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.





Walter Salles' directorial 'I'm Still Here' won the Best International Feature Film Oscar on Sunday, marking the first time that a Brazilian entry has won in the category.

If you've just joined us: The 97th Academy Awards were held on March 3 in Los Angeles, Hollywood, California. 'Anora' has emerged as the night's big winner, taking home five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture award.