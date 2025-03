10:17

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares this clip from the Britain's Got Talent show, where eight-year-old Binita Chhetry stole the show. He writes, "From Assam to UK: Assam's talent shines at Britain's Got Talent Little Binita Chhetry makes the judges of @BGT go all 'Awww' as she presents a powerful performance and moves to the next round. My best wishes to the little one and hope she is able to buy a pink princess house."