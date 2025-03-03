Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?

14:29





In a post on X, Stalin questioned the critics, asking why they don't first say which third language is being taught in North India. "Some guardians of lopsided policies, wailing in great concern, ask, "Why are you denying Tamil Nadu students the opportunity to learn a third language?" Well, why don't they first say which third language is being taught up north? If they had just taught two languages properly there, where's the need for us to learn a third?" Stalin said on X.





Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday sounded a strong warning against the central government's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on the state. He declared that Tamil Nadu would never accept the New Education Policy (NEP) and Hindi imposition in any form. Stalin emphasised that the state's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has made it clear that Tamil Nadu rejects the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition. He accused the central government of trying to "impose Hindi sideways" and through the NEP. -- ANI

Amid a war of words with the Centre over the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday argued that if the students in Northern India have been taught two languages properly, then why do Southern students need to learn a third one?