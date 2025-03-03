HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
14:29
image
Amid a war of words with the Centre over the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday argued that if the students in Northern India have been taught two languages properly, then why do Southern students need to learn a third one?

In a post on X, Stalin questioned the critics, asking why they don't first say which third language is being taught in North India. "Some guardians of lopsided policies, wailing in great concern, ask, "Why are you denying Tamil Nadu students the opportunity to learn a third language?" Well, why don't they first say which third language is being taught up north? If they had just taught two languages properly there, where's the need for us to learn a third?" Stalin said on X. 

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday sounded a strong warning against the central government's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on the state. He declared that Tamil Nadu would never accept the New Education Policy (NEP) and Hindi imposition in any form. Stalin emphasised that the state's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has made it clear that Tamil Nadu rejects the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition. He accused the central government of trying to "impose Hindi sideways" and through the NEP. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?
LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?

'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'
'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'

'Let Fadnavisji prove to the people of Maharashtra that he acts fairly against one and all.'

Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'
Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has appealed against an interim order by a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to a woman who claims to be his first wife. Munde, a leader of the NCP, maintains he was never married to Karuna...

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'
TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that the Election Commission (EC) accept its error in issuing duplicate voter card numbers within 24 hours, threatening to release more documents on the issue if the EC fails to do so. The party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD