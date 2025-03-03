HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SP MLA Azmi should be charged with treason for eulogising Aurangzeb: Shinde

Mon, 03 March 2025
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday demanded that Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi be charged with treason for eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who brutally tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

Azmi, who is the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra president, said during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). 

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP)) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai. 

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi termed it a political battle. Shinde reacted sharply to the Samajwadi Party leader's comments and dubbed them as condemnable. 

He said Sambhaji Maharaj was tortured for 40 days by the Mughal Emperor during which his eyes were gouged out, fingers ripped off, skinned alive and tongue cut. 

"It is a big crime to call such a person good. So Azmi should apologize. The CM has taken a serious view of it. He (Azmi) has insulted patriots. This is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his warrior-son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj...they are our national icons and this is their insult. He (SP legislator) should be booked for treason," the Shiv Sena leader demanded. -- PTI

