Sensex falls 112 pts, Nifty declines for 9th day

16:53





In a see-saw trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 112.16 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 73,085.94 as 18 of its components advanced and 12 declined. The index opened higher but soon fell to the day's low of 72,784.54 due to intense selling in large caps. The barometer staged a rebound in the second half amid positive Asian markets and hit a high of 73,649.72 before paring gains to close down. Extending losses to the ninth session, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.40 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 22,119.30. The index slumped 120 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a low of 22,004.70 but later recovered most of the losses.





From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Asian Paints were among the laggards. -- PTI

