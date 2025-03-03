HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex falls 112 pts, Nifty declines for 9th day

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
16:53
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 112 points while Nifty fell for the ninth straight session on Monday following selling in blue-chips HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. 

In a see-saw trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 112.16 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 73,085.94 as 18 of its components advanced and 12 declined. The index opened higher but soon fell to the day's low of 72,784.54 due to intense selling in large caps. The barometer staged a rebound in the second half amid positive Asian markets and hit a high of 73,649.72 before paring gains to close down. Extending losses to the ninth session, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.40 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 22,119.30. The index slumped 120 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a low of 22,004.70 but later recovered most of the losses. 

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Asian Paints were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess how many people Ranveer Allahbadia employs?
LIVE! Guess how many people Ranveer Allahbadia employs?

SC allows Allahbadia to resume his show with conditions
SC allows Allahbadia to resume his show with conditions

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.

Manmohan Singh nearly solved Kashmir problem: Omar
Manmohan Singh nearly solved Kashmir problem: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that India and Pakistan came closer to resolving the Kashmir issue during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. He added that he does not expect a return to that situation in his...

'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed
'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed

In December 2021, the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a...

Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse
Renowned doctor found dead at Kerala farmhouse

Renowned urologist George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, police said on Monday. He was 75.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD