Sebi To Contest Court Order

09:43

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Sunday said it would take legal action against a recent court order directing the police to investigate alleged irregularities in granting listing permission to a company on the BSE in 1994.





The order was issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court in Mumbai following a miscellaneous application filed against former Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, three current whole-time members of Sebi, and two BSE officials.





Even though these officials were not holding their respective positions at the relevant point in time, the court allowed the application without issuing any notice or granting Sebi an opportunity to present the facts. The applicant is known to be a frivolous and habitual litigant, with previous applications dismissed by the court,' Sebi said.





In a separate statement BSE said 'The application is frivolous and vexatious in nature. The Honourable Court has allowed the application without issuing any notice or granting any opportunity to BSE to place the facts on record. BSE is initiating necessary and appropriate legal steps in this regard."





The application alleges the fraudulent listing of a company on the stock exchange with the active connivance of regulatory authorities.





Business Standard