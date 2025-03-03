SC allows Allahbadia to resume show, tells Centre...

14:53





Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposes Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, says his remarks on India's Got Latent are vulgar, perverse. Let him remain silent for sometime, he says.





The SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing 'The Ranveer Show' subject to undertaking of maintaining decency in his shows.





"There is a need to balance morality and freedom of expression, the Supreme Court said asking the Centre to keep this in mind before laying down guidelines for digital content in the aftermath of the massive row over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks.

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's plea is being heard in SC. He seeks modification of the rider barring him from airing any show till further orders. He says podcasts are his only source of livelihood and asks SC to allow him to air programmes.