HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC allows Allahbadia to resume show, tells Centre...

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
14:53
image
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's plea is being heard in SC. He seeks modification of the rider barring him from airing any show till further orders. He says podcasts are his only source of livelihood and asks SC to allow him to air programmes.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta opposes Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, says his remarks on India's Got Latent are vulgar, perverse. Let him remain silent for sometime, he says.

The SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing 'The Ranveer Show' subject to undertaking of maintaining decency in his shows.

"There is a need to balance morality and freedom of expression, the Supreme Court said asking the Centre to keep this in mind before laying down guidelines for digital content in the aftermath of the massive row over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?
LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?

'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'
'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'

'Let Fadnavisji prove to the people of Maharashtra that he acts fairly against one and all.'

Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'
Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has appealed against an interim order by a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to a woman who claims to be his first wife. Munde, a leader of the NCP, maintains he was never married to Karuna...

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'
TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that the Election Commission (EC) accept its error in issuing duplicate voter card numbers within 24 hours, threatening to release more documents on the issue if the EC fails to do so. The party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD