Rupee rises against USD dollar in early trade

11:57





According to forex traders, withdrawal of foreign capital is expected to halt as the latest government data released on Friday showed the country's economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the October-December quarter, recovering sequentially from seven-quarter lows.





However, the volatility triggered by the US tariff continued to linger, leading to an increase in crude oil prices and capping a sharp gain in the domestic currency, they said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.36 and gained further ground to 87.28 against the American currency, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee fell 19 paise to settle at 87.37 against the US dollar. -- PTI

