Ruling Mahayuti well-placed to win all 5 seats in Mah council bypolls

According to the Election Commission, the by-elections are slated for March 27 and they were necessitated due to the victory of five sitting MLCs in the November 2024 assembly polls.





Three of the MLCs who have entered the assembly were from the BJP, followed by the Shiv Sena and the NCP (one each).





All three parties are constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.





The byelections of the MLCs are from the MLA quota in the 288-member legislative assembly.





The BJP has 132 MLAs, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41, making them comfortably placed to win all the five seats which are up for grabs, given their dominating presence in the lower house.





Notification for the byelections will be issued on March 10 and the last date of filing of nominations by candidates is March 17.





The last date of scrutiny of nominations is March 18, while candidates can withdraw from the contest on March 20.





If needed, voting will take place on March 27 with the MLAs forming the electoral college. -- PTI

