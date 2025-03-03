HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity Zinta calls her Varanasi trip after Maha Kumbh 'an adventure'

Mon, 03 March 2025
16:51
Actor Preity Zinta on Monday said visiting Varanasi's famous Kashi Vishwanath temple for Mahashivratri with her mother was nothing short of an adventure. 

The actor, who took a holy dip at the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela on February 26, shared a lengthy note on her X page detailing her trip with mother Nilprabha Zinta from Prayagraj to Varanasi. 

"What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri. So I told her, of course ma, let's go. "Once we got there we found out that due to heavy crowds, cars were not allowed & roads were blocked after a point, so people could walk & do darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. We decided we will go for it. From sitting in a car to an auto rickshaw to a cycle rickshaw we did it all & more, as we walked forever in crazy crowds," Zinta captioned a montage of her pictures and videos with her mother. 

The actor, who will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947", shared a few observations of her Varanasi visit. "The crowd in Varanasi was very decent. Never did I encounter anything negative and, people are essentially good. Even though the trip took us hours we never felt it, thanks to the power of faith & the collective energy of the people around." -- PTI

