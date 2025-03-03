HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police ask Medha Patkar to leave activist's Hyd home

Mon, 03 March 2025
23:51
Social activist Medha Patkar/File image
The police on Monday advised social activist Medha Patkar to leave the house of a city-based activist here in view of law and order concerns, as there was no prior intimation to police about her visit. 

Patkar, who is in Hyderabad to attend the NAPM's 30th anniversary national convention, visited an activist's house in the Chaderghat area near the Musi river. Kiran Kumar Vissa of the National Alliance of People's Movements (NAPM) said Patkar went on an impromptu visit to the locality and it was not a planned protest. 

She went to visit and meet some volunteers living in the area and also to meet people "affected" by the Musi project, Vissa said. 

Patkar visited the area, interacted with some local residents and left, he said. Police, however, denied reports that the reason for sending her back from the locality was linked to her visit to those allegedly affected by the proposed Musi river rejuvenation project of the Telangana government. 

A police team went to the house of the activist and asked Patkar about the purpose of her visit, to which she replied that she came to meet a friend. -- PTI

