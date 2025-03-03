HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
PM announces lion census

Mon, 03 March 2025
13:23
PM with ground staff at Gir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the National Board for Wildlife's seventh meeting at Sasan on Monday, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, and announced the Asiatic lion population estimation to be held in May this year.

Soon after completing his lion safari at Gir National Park in the morning, Modi headed for the NBWL meeting, at Sasan in Gujarat's Junagadh district, which was attended by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and other members. On the occasion, Modi laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre-Wildlife at Junagadh and announced the 16th Asiatic lion population estimation to be carried out in May this year.

He also announced the setting up of a Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management, SACON, at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and unveiled a book on river dolphins. 

The NBWL, a statutory body that advises the government on wildlife conservation, has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states. 

The prime minister is the ex-officio chairperson of the NBWL, and the Union environment, forests and climate change minister is the board's vice-chairperson. -- PTI

