Plus Two student found dead at his house in Kerala

Mon, 03 March 2025
A 17-year-old student was found dead at his residence in Maruthankuzhy near here on Monday morning, the police said. 

The deceased, identified as Darshan R, was a Plus Two student at a school in Vazhuthacaud, they said. 

According to the police, the student was found hanging in his bedroom. 

The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case and launched an investigation. 

A preliminary inquiry suggests that academic pressure may have led him to take the extreme step, as board examinations began on Monday, an officer said. 

However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, he added. Darshan's body was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College in Thiruvanthapuram, the police said. -- PTI

