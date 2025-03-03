HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP BJP leader held over minor's rape at his hotel

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
20:16
image
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was detained on Monday in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at his hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said.

The leader allegedly harboured and provided room in his hotel to two accused who abducted and sexually assaulted the minor girl at the establishment last year, an official said.

The BJP's district unit chief, Saroj Rajput, has expelled the leader, Sanju Yadav, from the party's primary membership and issued a statement to the press.

Yadav was a representative of a former Union Minister, it was stated.

"Yadav was taken into custody from the Civil Lines area while he was heading towards his hotel this afternoon," Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Inspector Pankaj Sharma told PTI.

He said the police are probing into Yadav's role in concealing the sexual assault and providing a room in his hotel to the two accused, who raped the girl there a year ago.

Sharma said the girl, along with her family, on Saturday lodged a complaint against the accused, Rohit Sahu and Vishal Sahu, alleging that they forcibly took her to Yadav's hotel and raped her a year ago.

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that the accused clicked obscene photos of her and were blackmailing her for money and had raped her repeatedly since then, he said.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (seduced to illicit intercourse), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nothing like fundamental right on platter: SC
LIVE! Nothing like fundamental right on platter: SC

Indian woman on death row in UAE already executed: Govt
Indian woman on death row in UAE already executed: Govt

An Indian woman sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child has been executed on February 15, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday. The woman, Shahzadi Khan, was handed over to the Abu Dhabi...

BCCI Slams 'Baseless' Attack On Rohit
BCCI Slams 'Baseless' Attack On Rohit

'When the team is playing in the Champions Trophy and doing well, this is the time when one needs to support Team India.''These comments shouldn't be passed.'

Awhad reaches Maha assembly in handcuffs, here's why
Awhad reaches Maha assembly in handcuffs, here's why

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Jitendra Awhad arrived in handcuffs at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on the first day of the Maharashtra legislature's budget session on Monday to highlight 'growing attack' on...

'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger
'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger

Haryana Police have arrested a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal for allegedly strangling her after a fight at her home and later dumping her body in a suitcase. The accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar and was arrested in Delhi....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD