Markets open higher, pare early gains

Mon, 03 March 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Monday but soon turned negative amid heavy selling in bellwether stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank as well as persistent outflow of foreign funds.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 451.62 points to 73,649.72 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 136.85 points to 22,261.55. However, soon both the benchmark indices turned negative and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark quoted 249.53 points lower at 72,948.57, and the Nifty traded 61.50 points down at 22,063.20.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Last body retrieved from Chamoli avalanche
LIVE! Last body retrieved from Chamoli avalanche

'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'
'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'

'Maybe this has created some minor issues which can happen in any party.'

Tharoor takes U-turn on Kerala's start-ups after 'praise'
Tharoor takes U-turn on Kerala's start-ups after 'praise'

Tharoor's recent remarks on Kerala's industrial growth sparked controversy within the Congress state unit.

Haryana Cong worker's killer may be from party: Mother
Haryana Cong worker's killer may be from party: Mother

Himani Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday after which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

3 Out Of 5 Cancer Patients Die In India
3 Out Of 5 Cancer Patients Die In India

The mortality-to-incidence ratio for India was 64.47 per cent in 2022, the highest while comparing the top 10 countries with the highest number of cancer incidences.

