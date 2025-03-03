Markets open higher, pare early gains

11:46





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 451.62 points to 73,649.72 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 136.85 points to 22,261.55. However, soon both the benchmark indices turned negative and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark quoted 249.53 points lower at 72,948.57, and the Nifty traded 61.50 points down at 22,063.20.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Monday but soon turned negative amid heavy selling in bellwether stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank as well as persistent outflow of foreign funds.