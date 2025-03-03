HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man dies after fish gets stuck in throat while fishing

Mon, 03 March 2025
Representative image
A youth died after a fish got stuck in his throat while he was fishing in a paddy field in Kayamkulam near Alappuzha on Sunday.
 
The deceased has been identified as Adarsh alias Unni (25) of Puthuppally, police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm while he was draining the paddy field with his friends and fishing. He was trying to catch another fish while biting the fish in his mouth when it went down his throat.

The young man was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ochira, but his life could not be saved. Adarsh's body has been kept at the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital mortuary, police said.

A case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they added. -- PTI

