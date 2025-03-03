Killer put Cong worker's body in suitcase, took auto

16:40

Representational image





Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday, leading to the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.





Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Additional DGP K K Rao said the accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar, where he runs a mobile phone shop, and was arrested in Delhi. Rao said it was a murder with few clues.





"When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including an SIT. Our priority was to identify the victim when her body was found. When the family identified her, the police conducted swift investigations to trace out the accused.





"For the past one-and-half years, the accused was in contact with the woman through social media and also used to visit her home. "The woman used to live alone in Vijay Nagar. On February 27, the accused visited her home, and they had an argument," Rao said.





According to police, Sachin strangled Himani with a wired mobile phone charger, killing her on the spot. Rao said that after strangling Himani, Sachin took her jewellery, laptop, ring and rode her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items in his shop there. The same night, he stuffed her body in a black suitcase and got into an autorickshaw with the bag, as well as a quilt that had blood stains on it. He got down near Sampla bus stand.





Once the autorickshaw left, he dumped the suitcase and left. Rao said the reason why the fight occurred between the two will come out during the police remand.





Some Congress party members said Himani was a dedicated party worker and also took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pictures of her with Gandhi making rounds on social media bear this out.





Earlier, Himani's family refused to cremate her body until the killers were arrested, with her mother, Savita, demanding capital punishment for the guilty. "I want capital punishment for killers of my daughter," Savita told PTI Videos in Rohtak. Her mother had alleged on Sunday that some of her colleagues envied her swift rise in the party. "I spoke to her last on February 27. She said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off. Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," Savita said.





A Haryana Congress leader said Himani was pursuing a law degree. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he spoke to the Rohtak superintendent of police on the murder case.





Congress MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Himani was a "very good and active" worker and used to attend party programmes. "Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said. -- PTI

