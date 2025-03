J-K DGP chairs meeting to review security situation

21:50

"The focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," a police spokesperson said.





IGP Kashmir, Range DIGs and district SSPs from the Kashmir Zone and other senior officers participated in the meeting, while Jammu Zone officers joined the meeting virtually, the official said.





During the meeting, the DGP emphasised the need for enhanced inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations.





He also highlighted the importance of a proactive approach and adoption of community-based strategies to build trust and address criminal activities.





The district SSPs presented detailed briefings, outlining the law enforcement and public safety challenges in their respective jurisdictions. -- PTI

