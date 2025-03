12:00





The PMI fell to 56.3 in February from 57.7 in January, indicating a decline in the rate of growth. But despite the slowdown, the reading remained above the 50-mark, which separates expansion from contraction, reflecting a robust improvement in business conditions.

India's manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, although at a slower pace compared to January, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released by S&P Global.