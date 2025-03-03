HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Imran Khan kept in 'death cell' in jail meant for terrorists

Mon, 03 March 2025
16:09
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement in a death cell at the high-security Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, his party claimed on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, made the claims during a press conference. 

"Imran Khan has been kept in a death cell; he has been kept in solitary confinement," he claimed. "Khan was kept in the death cell as the undertrial prisoner before he was convicted." He also claimed that the cell where Khan was placed was meant for terrorists. It was shameful that the former prime minister was being treated like this with the sole purpose of breaking his will, he added. Akram claimed that Khan's resolve was strong despite the odds.

