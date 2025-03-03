HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'IIT Baba' threatens suicide, cops arrest him with ganja

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
17:19
'IIT Baba'
'IIT Baba'
'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, the Jaipur police said on Monday. 

He was later granted bail, they added. 

Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh.

During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said. The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added. Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will resolve it: Paytm on ED notice of Rs 611 crore
LIVE! Will resolve it: Paytm on ED notice of Rs 611 crore

'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja, threatened suicide
'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja, threatened suicide

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who gained notoriety during the Maha Kumbh festival, was arrested in Jaipur, India for possessing a small amount of marijuana. Police were alerted to Singh's whereabouts after a video of him threatening suicide...

'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger
'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger

Haryana Police have arrested a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal for allegedly strangling her after a fight at her home and later dumping her body in a suitcase. The accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar and was arrested in Delhi....

'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed
'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed

In December 2021, the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a...

Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from party
Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from party

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party 'in the interest' of the party.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD