'IIT Baba' threatens suicide, cops arrest him with ganja

'IIT Baba'





He was later granted bail, they added.





Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh.





During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said. The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added. Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail. PTI

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, the Jaipur police said on Monday.